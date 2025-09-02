Cricket South Africa delegation reviews security arrangements in Faisalabad

This undated picture shows a Cricket South Africa delegation reviewing security arrangements in Lahore. — X

FAISALABAD: A Cricket South Africa (CSA) delegation on Tuesday, reviewed security arrangements in place here ahead of their men’s and women’s national teams’ respective tours of Pakistan.

According to the details, the delegation visited Safe City here, while also reviewing the route from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the stadium.

Notably, the visit came in the wake of South Africa's national teams’ upcoming tours of Pakistan later this year.

Firstly, Pakistan will host the South Africa women’s cricket team for a three-match ODI series, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, in a build-up to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The series opener is scheduled to be played on September 16, while the remaining two fixtures will be contested on September 19 and 22, respectively.

The mega event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and will run from September 30 to November 2. The Green Shirts will play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, South Africa's men’s cricket team is set to tour Pakistan in October-November this year for two Tests and a three-match ODI and T20I series.

The full-fledged series is included in the Pakistan men’s cricket team’s Future Tours Program from May 2023 to April 2027.

However, the match schedule for the all-format duel is yet to be announced.

It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas Men last toured Pakistan in February this year for an ODI tri-series against New Zealand and the host nation before the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.