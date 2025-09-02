Coco Gauff opens up on crushing Naomi Osaka defeat at US Open

American tennis player Coco Gauff during a post-match press conference on September 1, 2025. YouTube/Screengrab

Emotional Coco Gauff opened up on her crushing defeat against Naomi Osaka at the US Open on Monday.

Osaka rolled back the years with a vintage display, dispatching third seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in a much-anticipated fourth-round clash.

Osaka struck early, breaking Gauff in the opening game and maintaining control throughout the match.

Gauff, meanwhile, struggled with consistency, committing five double faults and piling up unforced errors. A crucial missed serve on match point summed up her evening.

Gauff said that she feels like she puts so much pressure on herself at her age.

The American added that most of the girls achieve success at the age of 25, so she believes she has four more years left to reach her peak.

“I feel like I put so much pressure on myself at my age, at 21. I realized how much the girls on tour are being successful at 25, 26, at those ages," Gauff said.

"I have four more years of working as hard as I am right now and actually doing the right things, where my game could be.

"It has obviously improved in the last four years from four years ago to now. So I think if I can make that same jump of improvement, it’s a lot to be excited for in the future.”

Coco Gauff said she was perplexed on the court because she was unable to return the service well, but added that she is taking a lot of positives with herself from the tournament.

"I felt so discombobulated on the court, because I was serving well but not returning well. The last two years, everybody can agree that's like a weird thought," said Gauff.

"I think there's a lot of positives to take from this tournament and I'm trying to be positive.”