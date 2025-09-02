Sinner reveals discussion with Bublik after their US Open clash

This collage of photos shows Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner revealed the discussion with Alexander Bublik following the former’s dominant victory in the US Open round of 16, international media reported on Tuesday.



Defending champion Sinner demolished 23rd seed Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to storm into the quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

The world number one produced a flawless performance, never looking troubled against his unpredictable opponent. Entering the Labour Day clash, Sinner was chasing his 25th consecutive major victory on hard courts, and he delivered ruthlessly.

Bublik was the last man to get the better of Sinner and the only one other than Carlos Alcaraz who defeated the world number one this season.

Bublik and Sinner were seen laughing with each other after the match when the former said to the Italian: “That was so good. I’m not so bad, but you’re the GOAT”.

Sinner said we know each other very well and have had some tough battles this year.

Italian added that Bublik just congratulated him after the match and wished him luck.

“We know each other very well,” Sinner said

“We had some tough battles, especially this year.

“He just said congrats and wished me all the best. He had a very tough match in the last match. Today he didn’t serve as well as he usually serves. I broke him very early in every set which gave me the confidence to serve a bit better. I’m very very happy.”

Sinner has been on a 25-match winning streak at the hard-court grand slams following his success at the last two Australian Opens and last year’s US Open.

Bublik was beaten even before the match had begun, as he said Sinner “is like an AI-generated player” in a pre-game interview.