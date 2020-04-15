Shoaib Akhtar ripostes over Sunil Gavaskar's 'snow in Lahore' remarks

Photo: Screengrab from video

Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has hit back at India’s batting great Sunil Gavaskar with a tongue-in-cheek remark after the latter downplayed the former’s idea of a three-match ODI series between Pakistan and India.

Gavaskar, while speaking to TV pundit Ramiz Raja in a YouTube video, said that the chances of a bilateral series between the two nations were less likely than "snowfall in Lahore".

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than a bilateral series between India and Pakistan," Gavaskar said.

Akhtar responded to the remark on Twitter by sharing Geo Super’s story along with a side-by-side picture of a snowy Lahore.

"Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year :) so nothing is impossible," the cheeky caption read.

