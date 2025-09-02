Anisimova defeats Haddad Maia to set up US Open quarter-final with Swiatek

Amanda Anisimova celebrates after her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia on day nine of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sep 1, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Amanda Anisimova showcased her best tennis under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, cruising past Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-3 to secure a US Open quarter-final clash against World No. 2 Iga Swiatek.



The American dominated the first set in under 30 minutes, breaking 18th seed Haddad Maia’s serve three times.

She carried her momentum into the second set, breaking in the opening game.

Despite some unforced errors allowing the Brazilian to break back, Anisimova maintained control, saving two break points and sealing the victory with a decisive final break.

The 24-year-old expressed excitement about the upcoming match against Swiatek, seeking redemption after her 6-0, 6-0 loss to the Pole in the Wimbledon final this July.

“Who would've thought we’d meet again so soon?” said eighth seed Anisimova. “I’m super excited. It’s going to be a great match… I hope, this time.”

Anisimova also reflected on playing at Arthur Ashe Stadium, one of her favorite courts.

“It was so great to be back here. It’s been a long time since I played on this court,” she said. “I love playing on big stages. I’m just really enjoying it.”