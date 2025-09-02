Newcastle United sign Yoane Wissa from Brentford

Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa posing for a picture after signing a contract on September 1, 2025. X/@NUFC

Newcastle United have signed Brentford striker Yoane Wissa on a 55 million pounds ($74.30 million) deal as a replacement for Alexander Isak, following the Swedish striker's move to Liverpool on Monday.



Newcastle were linked with the 28-year-old DR Congo international since they knew Isak’s intentions about a move to Liverpool, which he did for 125 million pounds.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said the club is delighted with Wissa’s arrival as the striker has already proven himself in the Premier League.

"Yoane is a player who we have admired for some time and we're delighted to have him on board," Howe said.

"He brings proven Premier League quality, demonstrated not only by his goalscoring output but also the crucial work he does for the team."

Brentford had previously rejected bids from Newcastle for Wissa, prompting a stand-off between the player and The Bees.

Yoane Wissa has made 137 Premier League appearances for Brentford, in which he scored 45 goals since joining the side from French club Lorient, but has not played this season due to links to Magpies.

Last week, Wissa issued a statement on social media, in which he was appealing to Brentford to let him join Newcastle.

After finalising the move, Yoane said he is delighted to join the Magpies and will do his best to make it all happen for Newcastle.

"I'm really happy to be here and to sign for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League," he said.

"I'm very, very excited to put on the black and white shirt. I've got dreams, I've got faith, and now I will do my best to make it all happen. I can't wait to get started."

It was a positive transfer window for Newcastle besides Isak's loss, as they secured the signatures of Wissa and German forward Nick Woltemade as strikers and also added Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.