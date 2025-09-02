Donnarumma joins Manchester City from PSG

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma during training on September 1, 2025. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: Gianluigi Donnarumma has signed a five-year contract with Manchester City from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after Ederson Santana de Moraes' departure, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday.



The financial details were not disclosed, but according to British media, the club has paid 30 million pounds ($40.5 million) for Donnarumma.

With a five-year contract, the 26-year-old Italian goalie will remain at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2030.

In addition to being named Player of the Tournament, Donnarumma's exploits in a thrilling penalty shootout helped Italy defeat England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley to win EURO 2020.

Donnarumma expressed pride about joining Manchester City and praised Pep Guardiola's leadership.

“To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me,” Donnarumma said.

“I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by the one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.”

He added that he feels honoured to be part of the team and is committed to contributing to its continued success.

“I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the Club is a huge honour and a privilege,” Donnarumma added.

“I cannot wait to meet my new teammates, the staff and the fans. Playing at the Etihad Stadium will be very, very special for me.

“I am very excited for what lies ahead and can promise that I will give absolutely everything to try and help the Club achieve even more success.”