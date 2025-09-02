Liverpool complete Alexander Isak signing from Newcastle

Swedish striker Alexander Isak signing contract with Liverpool on September 1, 2025. — Liverpool FC

Alexander Isak has joined Liverpool from Newcastle United on a long-term contract following a successful medical on deadline day in a British record deal, international media reported on Tuesday.



The Magpies have accepted a £125 million ($170 million) bid for the Sweden international on Monday, before rejecting an offer worth £110 million plus add-ons earlier this month.

Isak has joined Liverpool on a six-year contract and will wear shirt No. 9 for the Reds.

The Swedish forward has become the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, who moved from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115m in the summer of 2023.

After putting pen to paper at AXA Training Centre, Isak said he is delighted to be part of the Reds, looking forward to getting back to work and seeing his teammates and fans.

“I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it,” Isak said.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work.

I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”

The deal puts an end to one of the longest summer transfer sagas as Alexander Isak spent more than a month agitating for a move away from the Magpies.

Isak has not featured in any of Newcastle's matches in the ongoing season so far, and was training on his own amid Liverpool links. He also missed Eddie Howe's side’s tour of the Far East.

The Sweden international, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.