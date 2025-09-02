Solano eyes strong start as Pakistan kick off AFC U-23 Qualifiers in Cambodia

Pakistan U-23 football players have touched down in Cambodia to participate in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, starting September 1, 2025. – Instagram/pakistanffofficial

KARACHI: The AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers are set to kick off tomorrow at multiple venues, with Pakistan’s U-23 football team competing in Group G matches in Cambodia.

Pakistan will launch its campaign tomorrow with a tough opener against Iraq, followed by a clash against hosts Cambodia on September 6, and a final group-stage fixture against Oman on September 9.

Head coach Nolberto Solano expressed confidence in his side’s preparation while acknowledging the challenge ahead.

“We are here to compete well, and our opponents are top-quality players,” Solano said.

“We expect that the competition won’t be easy for us, but it is our collective determination to give our best efforts to achieve our target. We will also try to learn and improve in every match,” he added.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had announced the 23-member squad on August 29 through its social media platforms, captioning the post: “The wait is over! Here’s the squad traveling for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers.”

The squad, led by newly appointed head coach Solano, carries a blend of youth and experience.

The former Peruvian international took charge last month after replacing English coach Stephen Constantine, following a vote by the PFF Executive Committee in which seven of the thirteen members supported his appointment.

Constantine, who stepped down, had previously guided Pakistan to a historic first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in October 2023.

Pakistan Squad for U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers:

Goalkeeper: Adam Najeeb, Hassan Ali, Umair Arooj

Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mohib Ullah, Muhammad Adeel, Ans Amin, Muhammad Haroon, Hamza Munir, Ahmed Salman, Junaid Shah, Abdul Rehman

Midfielders: Tufail Khan, Hayyaan Khattak, Muhammad Junaid, Ali Zafar, Adnan Justin

Forwards: Mckeal Abdullah, Umair Bahader, Furqan Umer, Ali Raza, Suleman Ali, Adeel Younas