Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou hospitalised after road accident

An undated picture of Orlando Pirates head coach and former Morocco international Abdeslam Ouaddou(left). — Instagram/abdes.4

JOHANNESBURG: Orlando Pirates head coach and former Morocco international Abdeslam Ouaddou has been hospitalised following a tragic road accident in South Africa, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday while the Pirates squad was traveling back to Johannesburg after their South African Premier Division fixture in Gqeberha.

According to the club, the team bus came to a halt after encountering a collision involving two vehicles. Coach Ouaddou, along with several staff members, got down to assist the victims of the crash.

“Upon encountering a collision between two vehicles, coach Ouaddou and several staff members disembarked from the team bus to assist those involved,” the Pirates said in a statement.

“Tragically, while attending to the scene, a Nissan NP200 vehicle collided with the stationary vehicles, striking the group and causing serious injuries. Coach Ouaddou, along with the five affected staff members, were immediately transported to hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care,” it added.

Among the injured are goalkeeper coach Tyrone Damons and defender Thapelo Xoki. Local reports confirmed that Damons underwent surgery on Monday after sustaining multiple serious injuries, including a three-part leg fracture.

The 46-year-old Ouaddou, a former center-back who represented Morocco at international level and had club stints with Fulham in the Premier League as well as Ligue 1 outfits AS Nancy and Stade Rennes, was only appointed as head coach of the Soweto giants in July.

Despite the tragic setback, the club is still scheduled to contest the domestic cup final on September 13, though preparations are expected to be heavily affected by the absence of key members of the coaching staff.