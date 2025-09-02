Sarfaraz, Shadab react to Asif Ali’s retirement from international cricket

The collage of photos shows T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan and wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) along with Pakistan's hard-hitting batter Asif Ali. - AFP/ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and current T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan paid heartfelt tributes to hard-hitting batter Asif Ali, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Both cricketers took to Instagram to acknowledge Asif’s services to Pakistan cricket and wished him success in the next chapter of his life.

Sarfaraz lauded the right-handed batter’s commitment and passion for the game.

"Congratulations aachi on a wonderful international career. You've worn the colors with pride and passion. Wishing you continued success in all that lies ahead @asif9741. All the best buddy," Sarfaraz wrote.

Meanwhile, Shadab described the 33-year-old as more than just a teammate, calling him a brother and extending his best wishes for the future:

"Happy retirement to one of the best teammates and a brother. Best wishes for the next chapter in your career, Asif bhai," Shadab wrote.

Asif made the announcement on Monday through an Instagram post, describing his time representing Pakistan as the “proudest chapter” of his life.

"Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket," Asif wrote.

"Alhamdulillah, wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter."

He also expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, fans, and family for their unwavering support throughout his career, particularly during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, when he tragically lost his daughter.

"To my fans, teammates and coaches, thank you for your love, belief and support through every high and low. To my family and friends, who stood with me in moments of joy and in the deepest of trials, including the loss of my beloved daughter during the World Cup, your strength carried me forward."

Asif Ali represented Pakistan in 58 T20Is and 21 ODIs, amassing 959 runs across the two formats, including three half-centuries.

He was part of the Pakistan squads that reached the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021 and the final in 2022.

Notably, he played a crucial role in the 2021 campaign, producing match-winning performances against New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stage.

His last international appearance came during the 2023 Asian Games against Bangladesh.