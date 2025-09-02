Phillies rally late to edge Brewers in series opener

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh, outfielder Harrison Bader and outfielder Max Kepler celebrate a 10-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sep 1, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Brandon Marsh delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a thrilling 10-8 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game MLB series at American Family Field on Monday.



Brewers manager Pat Murphy was ejected after arguing a call when Kyle Schwarber drew a leadoff walk in the ninth against reliever Abner Uribe (2-2).

J.T. Realmuto followed with a one-out walk, setting the stage for Marsh, who lined a single to right to give Philadelphia a 9-8 lead. Harrison Bader later added insurance with a bloop RBI single.

Closer Jhoan Duran sealed the win with a perfect ninth inning, notching his 25th save in 28 opportunities.

Trea Turner’s two-run triple in the fifth and a three-run sixth inning helped Philadelphia erase an early 5-1 deficit.

The Brewers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when pinch-hitter delivered a bases-loaded single off David Robertson (2-0).

The Phillies, however, regained control in the eighth as Bader and Bryson Stott hit RBI doubles to make it 8-6 before Milwaukee answered again.

Milwaukee struck quickly, scoring three runs off Taijuan Walker in the first inning, highlighted by Brice Turang’s leadoff homer. Rookie Caleb Durbin added a solo shot in the second.

Bryce Harper sparked the Phillies’ comeback with his 23rd home run of the season in the fourth.

The Brewers, who swept Philadelphia earlier this year, entered the matchup with a 6.5-game lead in the NL Central. The Phillies hold a six-game cushion atop the NL East.

After playing 19 games in 18 days, Milwaukee will finally get a rest day Tuesday before the series resumes Wednesday, when Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola is scheduled to face Brewers left-hander José Quintana.