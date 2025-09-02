Kelly shines as Cubs beat Braves in thrilling MLB encounter

Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly hits a game winning single against the Atlanta Braves during the tenth inning at Wrigley Field on Sep 1, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Carson Kelly played the hero on Monday night, smashing a game-tying two-run homer in the eighth inning before delivering a walk-off RBI single in the 10th to lift the Chicago Cubs to a dramatic 7-6 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves in the opener of their three-game MLB series at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs trailed 6-1 early but clawed back into the game. Matt Shaw’s RBI hit in the fifth sparked the rally, and Dansby Swanson narrowed the gap to 6-4 with a two-run double in the sixth.

In the eighth, Kelly turned the tide when he launched Pierce Johnson’s full-count curveball into the left-field seats to level the score at six.

After reliever Andrew Kittredge (4-3) worked a scoreless 10th, Kelly struck again. Facing John Brebbia (1-1), the catcher lined the first pitch into the left-field corner, bringing home Seiya Suzuki from third to complete the comeback.

Ian Happ enjoyed a standout performance, tallying three hits, including a solo homer, while scoring twice. Shaw added two hits and an RBI, and Swanson drove in two more. Starter Colin Rea lasted four innings, allowing three runs.

For Atlanta, Michael Harris II led the way with four RBIs, while Ozzie Albies chipped in with two hits and one RBI. Starter Spencer Strider gave up three runs over five-plus innings but did not factor into the decision.

The Braves have now dropped four of their past five games. The series continues Tuesday at Wrigley Field, with Shota Imanaga starting for Chicago against Atlanta left-hander Joey Wentz.