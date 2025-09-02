Pakistan sprinter Tameen Khan withdraws from World Championships 2025

Undated picture of Pakistan’s fastest female sprinter, Tameen Khan. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fastest female sprinter Tameen Khan withdrew from the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 on Monday due to injury.

Tameen was due to leave for Tokyo on 9 sep 2025 but suffered injury during practice session three days ago. After different tests and MRI, her doctor has advised therapy and rest for two weeks.



Athletics Federation of Pakistan had secured slot for Tameen Khan to represent the country in 100 meters sprint where world's fastest women including Sha Cari Richardson and Julien Alfred have been registered for competition.

Pakistan team will be represented in Javelin Throw event at World Championships 2025- Tokyo by star athlete Arshad Nadeem.

Tameen, who has already established herself as a dominant force on the national circuit, spoke passionately about her goals, training regimen in a media interaction in Peshawar in May this year ahead of Asian Championship.

“I will be competing in the 100-meter race at the Asian Championship. After winning gold medals in three events, including the National Championship, I was selected for the team. I have twice earned the title of Pakistan’s fastest female athlete. My goal is to deliver my best performance in Korea,” Tameen said.



She detailed her weekly routine, splitting time between gym sessions and track work to maintain peak form.

"I train on the track three days a week and spend three days in the gym. As the event approaches, I am focusing more on sprint work," she added.

Tameen acknowledged the infrastructure challenges she faces in Peshawar. She explained how the lack of a proper running track has forced her to adapt, often training in suboptimal conditions.

"There has been no proper track at Qayyum Stadium for two years, so I have even trained on grass. The track in Hayatabad is small and in poor condition. But I am satisfied with my preparation, my timing is good," she noted.

Tameen's ultimate dream remains clear, to carry Pakistan’s flag at the Olympic Games.

"It is every athlete’s dream to represent their country at the Olympics. I have three years until the next Olympics. I want the opportunity to train abroad, so I can prepare well and gain international exposure," she concluded.