Jannik Sinner crushes Alexander Bublik to reach US Open quarter final

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates his victory over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the fourth round of the men’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sep 1, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Defending champion Jannik Sinner demolished 23rd seed Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 to storm into the US Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday.

The Italian world number one produced a flawless performance, never looking troubled against his unpredictable opponent. Entering the Labor Day clash, Sinner was chasing his 25th consecutive major victory on hard courts and he delivered in ruthless fashion.

Before Bublik could even register a game, Sinner had already raced to a 4-0 lead with two quick breaks of serve. The 24-year-old sealed the opening set with a trademark backhand winner after chasing down a drop shot, immediately stamping his authority on the contest.

Bublik, known for his variety and use of drop shots, tried to unsettle Sinner’s rhythm, but the Kazakh’s serve faltered at crucial moments. He managed only brief flashes of resistance, surrendering breaks in every set. In contrast, Sinner remained composed and clinical, securing his place in a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the eighth tournament in a row.

Reflecting on his dominant win, Sinner said the atmosphere of a night session pushed him to raise his level even further.

“Night matches are a bit different because there’s more attention, I feel. The vibe is different, the crowd is very loud. It’s also different to play,” he said.

“He had a tough match last time (against Tommy Paul), finishing late. He didn’t serve as well as he normally does. I broke him in every set, and that gave me the confidence to play well.”

Sinner will next face fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Tuesday’s all-Italian quarterfinal.