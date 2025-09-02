Former Indian cricketer breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future

Un dated picture of Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma. — AFP

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday threw his support behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, stressing that the senior duo do not need external advice on when to retire from international cricket.

In an interview with Indian media, Pujara said both players have the experience and stature to decide their own futures without outside influence.

"I don’t need to give them any advice because they are among the best players in white-ball cricket. Even if they are focusing on a single format, they know exactly what is expected of them," Pujara remarked.

Pujara further noted that Kohli and Rohit will step away from the game on their own terms when they feel they can no longer contribute at the highest level.

“They are such talented players. Look at the records Virat and Rohit have. They also know when the right time is for them to call it quits. They understand the level of commitment required, and if they are fit, they can continue playing for a long time,” he said.

The two veterans retired from T20Is after India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup, and earlier in May 2025, they announced their retirement from Test cricket within the span of a week.

While reports suggest that Kohli and Rohit are keen to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, it remains unclear whether they hold a place in the management’s long-term plans.

Both last featured in ODIs during India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025, where their leadership and experience played a pivotal role.

The veteran duo, who have already stepped away from Tests and T20 internationals, Kohli retiring from Tests in May 2025 and both calling time on their T20I careers after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, continue to represent India in the 50-over format.

According to a report, both players are expected to feature for the last time in their careers during the upcoming ODI series against Australia scheduled for October 2025.