Star Indian cricketer urges BCCI to give Kohli, Sharma proper ODI farewell

Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Monday said Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should have been given a farewell match to honor their immense contributions to Indian cricket.

Speaking on the local Indian YouTube podcast, Bishnoi admitted he was surprised by the sudden exits.

“It is actually shocking, because you always want to see them retire from the field. For such big legends, you want them to leave while still being on the field; that looks much better. And what both of them have done for India, in my view, there is no one even close,” he said.

Bishnoi said the absence of a ceremonial send-off for Kohli and Rohit has left a void. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has often faced criticism for not providing fitting farewells to several of the country’s cricketing greats.

“You want them to get a good farewell, but maybe they will get that in ODIs as well, whenever they leave, whenever they want to. Because no one can tell you when you will retire. But it was shocking when both of them retired, because suddenly you feel like two spots have become empty, who will come and fulfill that?” Bishnoi remarked.

The two veterans retired from T20Is after India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup, and earlier in May 2025, they announced their retirement from Test cricket within the span of a week.

While reports suggest that Kohli and Rohit are keen to continue until the 2027 ODI World Cup, it remains unclear whether they hold a place in the management’s long-term plans.

Both last featured in ODIs during India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025, where their leadership and experience played a pivotal role.

According to a report, both players are expected to feature for the last time in their careers during the upcoming ODI series against Australia scheduled for October 2025.