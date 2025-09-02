Pat Cummins ruled out of New Zealand, India white-ball series

Pat Cummins of Australia appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Jos Buttler of England during game two of the T20 International series between Australia and England at Manuka Oval on October 12, 2022 in Canberra, Australia. - CA

SYDNEY: Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand and India after scans revealed lumbar bone stress in his back.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that Cummins will undergo further rehabilitation and be carefully managed in the lead-up to the home Ashes series, scheduled to begin in November.

The issue was identified during routine assessments following the World Test Championship final and the West Indies tour earlier this year. While the scans did not reveal a fracture, the level of stress was significant enough to require an extended period of rest.

Cummins has carried a heavy Test workload since taking over the captaincy in November 2021, missing just two Tests due to injury.

Under his leadership, Australia secured the WTC title, retained the Ashes in England, and lifted the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Across the last two Ashes campaigns, he has played a central role, including bowling 95.1 overs across four matches in England and the Caribbean this year — a workload that exacerbated his back issues.

Despite being one of Australia’s most reliable performers, Cummins has a history of back problems, with recurring stress fractures hindering his career after his sensational Test debut in 2011.

A full return came only in 2017, after which he became a mainstay in Australia’s attack, missing just one of the last 20 Ashes Tests.

If Cummins is unable to regain full fitness before the Ashes opener in Perth, selectors may turn to Scott Boland to reinforce the pace attack. Vice-captain Steve Smith would step in as captain, having previously led the side during the Sri Lanka series.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced a 14-player squad for next month’s three-match T20I series against the Blackcaps in Mount Maunganui.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis makes a much-anticipated return, having retired from ODIs earlier this year. Stoinis, who has not held a national or state contract for the past 12 months, last played for Australia in late 2024.

The squad also sees the return of Mitch Owen, back from a concussion suffered against South Africa, and Matt Short, who has recovered from a side strain sustained during training in Jamaica.

The T20I series against New Zealand begins on October 1 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with the second and third matches to be played on October 3 and 4 respectively.

Following the New Zealand tour, Australia will host India for a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series from October 19 to November 8.

Australia Squad for New Zealand series:

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.