Shoaib Akhtar's Perth spell from 1999 fastest of my career: Ricky Ponting

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting has once again said that the 1999 Perth spell by Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest he ever faced in his career.

Ponting made those remarks on Twitter while reacting to a video of the spell from two decades ago.

The video shows Akhtar charging in and testing the Aussie with one express delivery after another.

"I got plenty of questions the other day after calling the Flintoff over the best I'd faced. But this from Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest spell I'd ever faced and trust me Justin Langer wasn't backing up too far at the other end," Ponting tweeted.

Despite Akhtar hurling bazookas, Ponting managed to score 197 runs in that innings and helped inflict an innings defeat on Pakistan - a testament to his grit and determination.

The full spell can be seen here.

