Is MS Dhoni becoming India’s team mentor again?

Mentor of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni, warms up with the team ahead of their Super 12 match against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai on October 24, 2021. — ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni to take up the role of team mentor for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to a report, the BCCI is eager to bring Dhoni on board for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. While Dhoni has not yet responded, the board is hopeful of receiving a positive answer.

If confirmed, this would be Dhoni’s second stint as mentor of the national side, having previously taken on the role during the 2021 edition in the UAE.

Although, he worked alongside Virat Kohli, who was leading the team at the time, but India’s campaign ended early. Despite the setback, several players praised Dhoni’s guidance and calming presence in the dressing room.

The 44-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is one of India’s most decorated leaders, having guided the team to three major ICC trophies, the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. He remains the only Indian captain to achieve this historic treble.

However, reports suggest that Dhoni may decline the offer this time. One factor could be the likely involvement of Gautam Gambhir in the team’s setup.

While both men share immense respect and unforgettable on-field memories, including the 2007 and 2011 finals, they have also had well-documented differences in cricketing philosophy.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in February-March, with India and Sri Lanka jointly hosting the event. Notably, Dhoni briefly mentored the national side during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that Dhoni featured in all 14 matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 2025 IPL season, captaining the side in the latter half after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury. He scored 196 runs in 13 innings at an impressive strike rate of 135.17.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time, Dhoni led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.