Key player returns as Australia name squad for New Zealand T20I series

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis (second from right) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman in Bridgetown on June 5, 2024. — ICC

MELBOURNE: Australia on Tuesday announced 14-player squad for next month’s three-match T20I series against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, with allrounder Marcus Stoinis making a much-anticipated return.

Stoinis, who retired from ODIs earlier this year and has not held a national or state contract for the past 12 months, last featured for Australia in late 2024.

The squad has also welcomed back Mitch Owen and Matt Short. Owen returns after missing matches against South Africa with a concussion, while Short has recovered from a side strain sustained during training in Jamaica earlier this year.

Selectors have opted to rest Pat Cummins, who continues to manage a back issue ahead of the home Ashes summer, while fast bowler Nathan Ellis will be unavailable on paternity leave.

Cameron Green has also been left out, with his focus on Sheffield Shield cricket as he builds towards a return to bowling.

Xavier Bartlett has been recalled, while back-up keeper Alex Carey and allrounder Aaron Hardie, who were called up as injury replacements for the South Africa series, miss out.

Ellis, who has played 10 of Australia’s past 11 T20Is, is tipped to be a major beneficiary of Starc’s retirement, while fellow left-armer Ben Dwarshuis also remains in the frame after strong showings in the Caribbean and against South Africa.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-match T20I series between the two teams will begin on October 1. The second match will be played on October 3, followed by the third on October 4, with all games scheduled at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Australia Squad for New Zealand:

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

Australia vs New Zealand fixture: