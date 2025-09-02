Amir, Pollard power Trinbago to victory over St Kitts in CPL clash

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Kieron Pollard (left) plays a pull shot as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match in Tarouba on September 1, 2025. — CPL

TAROUBA: A powerful all-round display, led by Kieron Pollard’s explosive batting and incisive bowling from Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq, powered Trinbago Knight Riders to a 12-run win over St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) clash here at Tarouba on Monday.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, St Kitts captain Jason Holder saw his decision backfire as Trinbago posted a commanding 179/6 in their 20 overs.

Pollard was the star with the bat, smashing a whirlwind 65 off just 29 deliveries, laced with eight sixes and two fours.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran offered strong support, striking 52 off 38 balls, decorated with three sixes and four boundaries.

For St Kitts, Holder led the attack with 2/25, while Kyle Mayers, Navin Bidaisee and Ashmead Nedd claimed a wicket apiece. Naseem Shah was economical but wicketless, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 180, St Kitts faltered despite promising knocks from their top order. Opener Andre Fletcher made a fighting 67 off 54 balls with two sixes and six fours, while Evin Lewis added a brisk 42 from 25 balls, featuring four sixes and a four.

However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to provide support, leaving the Patriots stranded at 167/6 at the end of their 20 overs.

Trinbago’s bowlers kept the pressure on, with Nathan Edward returning impressive figures of 3/30 in 3.2 overs. Amir was equally effective, picking up 2/29, while Usman contributed with 1/32 in his four overs quota.

Pollard’s explosive innings proved decisive and earned him the Player of the Match award.