Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc announces retirement from T20Is

MELBOURNE: Veteran Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc on Tuesday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals, choosing to focus his energy on the longer formats as he targets fresh milestones in Tests and ODIs.

Across 65 T20Is, Starc claimed 79 wickets, making him Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind Adam Zamp, a testament to his impact on the national side.

Starc said: “Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority.

“I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup, not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way.

“Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

“It also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament.”

In Starc’s absence, selectors on Tuesday named a squad for the upcoming New Zealand series.

Chair of national selectors George Bailey said, “Mitch should be incredibly proud of his T20 career for Australia. He was an integral member of the 2021 World Cup-winning side and, across all his cricket, had a great skill for blowing games open with his wicket-taking ability.

“We will acknowledge and celebrate his T20 career at the right time, but pleasingly he remains focused on continuing to play Test and ODI cricket for a long as possible.”

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg praised Starc’s T20 career and decision to focus on Test and ODI cricket for the foreseeable future.

“It’s important to Mitch at this time of his career to make decisions which allow him to extend his Test and ODI careers as long as possible, which we fully support,” he said.