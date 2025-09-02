Shakur Stevenson backs Gervonta Davis against Jake Paul

This collage of photos shows American professional boxer Gervonta Davis (left) and Jake Paul. — Instagram/Reuters

An unbeaten world lightweight champion, Shakur Stevenson, backed Gervonta Davis in a controversial showdown against Jake Paul, international media reported Monday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul announced his next fight, and it will be an exhibition contest on November 14 against Davis.

The announcement was unexpected and unusual because Paul competes in the 200-pound weight class, while Davis has never fought at more than 140 pounds.

However, Davis, who is the WBA world champion at 135lbs, will not have his title at stake.

However, the fans want ‘Tank’ to share the ring with WBC lightweight champion and fierce rival Shakur Stevenson for a unification clash, who has now talked about the upcoming Paul versus Davis fight.

Stevenson said size will matter in the fight, but I can see Tank just outboxing him.

“I mean size will play some part in the fight but if I’m thinking like I’m Tank I’m probably just gonna go out there and try to outbox him and use my knowledge and IQ against him so I can see Tank just outboxing him and making it real easy,” Stevenson said.

When Stevenson was asked about Paul's chances in the bout, he said that the YouTuber turned boxer has no chance.

“No … Nope,” Stevenson replied.

Before Jake Paul’s fight with Davis was confirmed, the former was the frontrunner to fight against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, has also said previously that talks of a fight between the American and Briton are indeed underway with Matchroom.

However, the bout against Joshua did not materialise because of several problems or disagreements.

Paul has a professional record of 12 wins, one loss, with seven wins by knockout.