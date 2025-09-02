Arsenal sign Piero Hincapie on loan from Leverkusen

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (left) sits alongside Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie as he signs a season-long loan contract with the Premier League club on September 1, 2025. — Arsenal

Arsenal have signed Piero Hincapie on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

The Ecuadorian midfielder has made 100 appearances for Leverkusen since joining from Talleres in 2021 and played a crucial role in their 2024 Bundesliga title triumph.

The 23-year-old is the eighth signing of the summer of manager Mikel Arteta, as he has also added Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera and Eberechi Eze to the squad.

British media reported that Arsenal could make the move permanent next summer, as they have a £45 million ($60.79 million) agreement in place to buy Hincapie.

Arsenal manager Arteta said Piero has a real physical presence, and he will make the Gunners' squad strong.

"Piero has a real physical presence, with his versatility and tactical flexibility giving us strong added defensive options," Arteta said.

"He is a big character, with a very good combination of both youth and maturity. He will make our squad stronger and more competitive as we continue into this season."

Sporting Director Andrea Berta is delighted at the signing of Piero Hincapie and praised the youngster’s performance at the club and international level.

"We are delighted to have completed the loan signing for the season of Piero Hincapie,” Berta said.

“At only 23, Piero already has significant experience, both in the Bundesliga and at international level. He is an intelligent defender with real strength and versatility.

“His performances in recent years for both club and country have been of a consistent high quality, and we are confident Piero will continue to grow this season and be an important player for us.”

Piero will take the number five shirt at Arsenal and will join the club once he returns from international duty.