Points table after Afghanistan beat UAE in T20I tri-series

Afghanistan batter Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after reaching his half-century during the T20I tri-nation series match against the UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2025. – Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Afghanistan registered their first win in the ongoing tri-nation T20I series after defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 38 runs in the third match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With this victory, Afghanistan climbed to the second spot on the points table.

Pakistan continue to lead the standings with two wins from two games, while UAE remain winless after two matches.

Points table – Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE T20I tri-series:

Teams Matches Won Lost Points Net run-rate Pakistan 2 2 0 4 1.750 Afghanistan 2 1 1 2 -0.-25 UAE 2 0 2 0 -1.725

Batting first, Rashid Khan-led Afghan team posted 188-4 in 20 overs, thanks to stellar half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran.

Zadran top-scored with 63 off 40 balls, including three fours and four sixes, while Atal struck 54 off 40 with four boundaries and three sixes.

Azmatullah Omarzai added 20 off 12, and Karim Janat provided late momentum with 23 off just 10 deliveries.

In reply, UAE fell short, finishing on 150-8 despite fighting knocks from captain Muhammad Waseem and wicketkeeper-batter Rahul Chopra.

Waseem smashed 67 off 37 balls with four fours and six sixes, while Chopra remained unbeaten on 52 off 35, hitting three boundaries and three sixes.

However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to provide support, with only Ethan D’Souza (12) reaching double figures.

It is pertinent to mention that the Afghan Atalans will now face Pakistan in their next match at the same venue on Tuesday.