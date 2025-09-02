Hanif Mohammad Trophy: Zahid, Rasool among first round’s top performers

This collage of pictures shows Larkana's Malhar Rasool (left) and Zahid Mehmood after their Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Dera Murad Jamali at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on September 1, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: The first round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, which concluded across four cities on Monday, featured remarkable individual performances in both batting and bowling departments, including a double century and a five-wicket haul.

Five matches of the opening round ended in draw, while Larkana beat Dera Murad Jamali by 274 runs in the only game, which produced a result.

Although the victory was the result of a collective effort from the side, two individual performances stood out – Zahid Mehmood’s nine-wicket match haul and Malhar Rasool’s second-innings century.

Zahid, who has represented Pakistan in four Tests, as many ODIs and one T20I, picked up four wickets for just 71 runs in the first innings, helping Larkana to bowl out Dera Murad Jamali on a meagre 166 after registering 311 all out in their first innings.

The leg-spinner backed his first-innings exploits with a five-wicket haul to round up match figures of 9/143.

His bowling brilliance was supported by opening batter Rasool, who smashed a brisk century in the second innings.

Rasool scored 119 off 166, laced with 16 boundaries, and helped Larkana set a daunting 476-run target for Dera Murad Jamali.

The Group A run-fest between Karachi Whites and Hyderabad featured several magnificent batting performances, but the former team’s middle-order batter, Usman, stood out with his monumental double century.

Karachi Whites were pushed to the backfoot by Hyderabad as they piled a massive total of 637 runs in the first innings.

But Usman’s unbeaten knock of 245, comprising 27 fours and five sixes, propelled the Karachi-based side into the lead.

FATA's right-arm seamer Sameen Gul was another standout bowler in the first round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, courtesy of his match haul of eight wickets against Rawalpindi.

The 26-year-old picked up four wickets in each innings of the drawn fixture and secured second position in the list of leading wicket-takers, only behind Larkana’s Zahid.