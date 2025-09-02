Bangladesh beat Netherlands in second T20I to take unassailable 2-0 lead

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the second T20I against the Netherlands at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on September 1, 2025. – BCB

SYLHET: Bangladesh clinched the three-match T20I series with a commanding performance, beating the Netherlands by seven wickets in the second game at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The victory gave the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Batting first, the Netherlands faltered once again and were bundled out for just 103 in 17.3 overs. Seven of their batters failed to reach double figures as they crumbled against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack.

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, brought in for Rishad Hossain, starred with figures of 3 for 17, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman picked up two wickets apiece.

Aryan Dutt offered some resistance with 30 runs, striking the only six of the innings, but lacked support from the other end.

The Netherlands struggled to capitalise on Bangladesh’s sloppy fielding, which included a couple of missed run-out opportunities and a dropped catch.

Saif Hassan, however, produced a moment of brilliance with a direct hit to dismiss Noah Croes, swinging momentum firmly back in the hosts’ favour.

Chasing 104, Bangladesh made light work of the target, reaching it in just 13.1 overs — their third-fastest successful chase in T20Is without overs being reduced.

Opener Tanzid Hasan led the way with an unbeaten 50 off 39 deliveries, striking six fours and two sixes. He was well supported by Parvez Hossain Emon (21) and Litton Das (14).

Despite losing Emon during the powerplay and a brief boundary drought, Bangladesh never looked in trouble.

Tanzid’s clean hitting, including a couple of powerful blows off Max O’Dowd, ensured a swift finish as he sealed the victory with a straight drive down the ground.

The final match of the series will be played at the same venue, where Bangladesh will look to complete a clean sweep, while the Netherlands will aim to salvage pride.