England name uncapped pacer in playing XI for first South Africa ODI

LEEDS: England have confirmed that uncapped fast bowler Sonny Baker will make his international debut in the opening ODI against South Africa at Headingley on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Hampshire pacer has featured in just 11 List A matches but rose to prominence during this year’s Hundred, claiming nine wickets in seven appearances for Manchester Originals.

Baker, known for consistently hitting speeds of 90mph (145kph), also caught attention with his performances for England Lions during the winter.

He will spearhead the pace attack alongside Jofra Archer—returning to ODIs for the first time since the Champions Trophy—and Brydon Carse.

Harry Brook will lead the side in only his second series as captain, while Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett continue their opening partnership.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brook praised Baker’s rapid rise and fearless bowling in The Hundred against some of the game’s biggest names.

“He’s been awesome in the Hundred,” Brook said.

“We’ve seen him bowl at some of the best batters in the world—Williamson, Warner, Smith, Bairstow—and he had them on toast. He bowls at high pace, swings it both ways, and has exceptional death-bowling skills. To have him opening tomorrow is exciting, and there are plenty of people eager to see where he goes,” he added.

Brook added that Baker’s performances have been so eye-catching that he could even come into contention for future Test opportunities.

“I don’t pick the red-ball side, but he’s obviously done really well this summer. He’s got high pace, great skill, and plenty of character about him.”

England Playing XI For First ODI: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.