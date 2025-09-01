PCB Chairman Naqvi backs Agha, Haris amid criticism

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cricketers Mohammad Haris (left) and Salman Ali Agha. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday, came out in support of T20I captain Salman Ali Agha and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris, who have been under severe criticism.

The PCB chairman took to X, formerly Twitter, and urged cricket fans to ‘support’ the two cricketers instead of trolling them.

“Salman and Haris deserve support, not social media trolling,” Naqvi wrote.

For the unversed, wicketkeeper Haris has been under criticism, especially after his remarks about star batter Babar Azam’s approach to T20 cricket.

Speaking in an interview on a local YouTube channel, Haris had suggested that Babar needs to ‘play fast’ in T20 cricket and also hinted that senior players should step aside to create opportunities for youngsters.

“No doubt, Babar and Rizwan have delivered many performances for Pakistan, but when you want to set a benchmark, you need to give chances to the juniors,” Haris had said.

“Babar Azam needs to play fast in T20,” he added.

The wicketkeeper batter’s remarks also drew stern response from former cricketers, including Basit Ali, who said the youngster ‘should be beaten with a stick’.

“If Mohammad Haris says Babar Azam needs improvement, I think Haris should be beaten with a stick. Haris, who are you to speak about Babar Azam?” Basit said.

“The captain has changed. If Babar Azam were still the captain, would Haris have made this statement?” he asked.

Meanwhile, T20I captain Agha has been under scrutiny for his strike-rate in T20 cricket, with cricket fans comparing it to that of Babar, while mentioning his emphasis on modern-day cricket.

For the unversed, Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks came when the national men’s cricket team is participating in the T20I tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE.

The Green Shirts had a commanding start to the series, winning their first two matches against Afghanistan and UAE comprehensively, and thus sit at the top of the standings with four points.