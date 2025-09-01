Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan's Asif Ali poses with the Player of the Match trophy after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 29, 2021. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s middle-order batter Asif Ali on Monday, announced calling time on his international cricket career.

Asif made the announcement on his Instagram handle and termed representing Pakistan on the cricket field as the ‘proudest chapter’ of his life.

“Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket,” Asif wrote.

“Alhamdulillah, wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter,” he added.





The hard-hitting batter further thanked his teammates, coaches, fans, friends and family for their support during his professional career, especially during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, during which his daughter had died.

“To my fans, teammates and coaches, thank you for your love, belief and support through every high and low. To my family and friends, who stood with me in moments of joy and in the deepest of trials, including the loss of my beloved daughter during the World Cup, your strength carried me forward.”

For the unversed, Asif Ali represented Pakistan in 58 T20Is and 21 ODIs, scoring 959 runs across the two formats with the help of three half-centuries.

He was a part of the Pakistan squads that reached the final and semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Asif Ali played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s journey to the semi-final in 2021, with match-winning knocks in group-stage fixtures against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

His last international appearance for Pakistan came in 2023 against Bangladesh during the Asian Games.