Tom Aspinall's father eyes boxing showdown for UFC heavyweight champion

This collage of photos shows UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (right) and his father Andy Aspinall. — Instagram

Tom Aspinall’s father, Andy, said he would love the UFC heavyweight champion to have a boxing match, international media reported on Monday.

Aspinall, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement on June 21.

He has since had his first title defence booked and is set to take on France's Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

Andy Aspinall, who has been coaching Tom since he was a child, said he would love to see his son fighting in the boxing ring for a highly paid match.

"He'll have a fight now and hopefully he'll have a fight January,” Andy said on Aspinall's YouTube channel.

"I'd like him to headline a card in England if he wants to do that again and then just see what he wants to do from there... I'd love him to have a very highly paid boxing match for the money.

"The money's there, and I don't see why somebody as talented as Tom shouldn't have a piece of that money when the boxers are getting a hundred times more, more than a hundred times more."

Andy further added that the UFC are not paying enough money to Tom and he would like him to switch to boxing.

“The UFC aren’t paying that type of money," he added.

"If they would, it would be great and he could get the money, but I think these one per cent of people who are very, very good should get paid.

“And it's very dangerous. So when he's got enough to get out of it, I'd say get out of it.”