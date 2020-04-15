Saeed Ajmal admits to wanting to 'crack open' James Anderson's head

Former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has said that he was so annoyed with James Anderson's constant bouncers during a 2010 Test that he wanted to retaliate and crack the England pacer's head open.

Ajmal, in a video on YouTube, recalled the side’s encounter at Birmingham and said that Anderson gave the former cricketer a tough time.

"When they [England] took the new ball, Anderson came up to me and said ‘are you ready for bouncers?’ I thought he was joking since I was a tail-ender and he would probably bowl straight and get me out," he said.

"But they fired a barrage of bouncers at me. When I got hit by six or seven bouncers, I told Zulqarnain [Haider] that I want to smash Anderson’s head with my bat."

Ajmal, however, recalled that things got easy for him during that innings and he ended up scoring a rare half century.

"Then I decided to go for my shots. I tried to step out of my crease and hit a couple of bouncers. Then the ball started coming on to my bat and I ended up with a 50."

