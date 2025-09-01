Larkana’s victory headlines first round of Hanif Mohammad Trophy

Larkana players celebrate winning their first-round Hanif Mohammad Trophy match against Dera Murad Jamali at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on September 1, 2025. — X

KARACHI: The first round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy 2025-26 concluded on Monday, with Larkana beating Dera Murad Jamali by 274 runs, while the remaining five matches ended in draw.

A total of six matches were played during the opening round of the domestic tournament across four cities from August 29 to September 1.

Chasing a daunting target of 475 runs set by Larkana Region, Dera Murad Jamali were bowled out for 201 runs in their second innings.

Dawood Khan was the top scorer in the second innings with 43 runs, showing some resistance. Captain Fahad Hussain scored 38 runs before getting out. Mohammad Shahid made 25, Aqib Junaid 16 and Akhtar Mohammad 13.

Abid Ali Bangalzai and Taimur Ali chipped in with 12 runs each, but to no avail. Majid Ali scored eight, while Parvaiz Ahmed was out for five.

For Larkana, captain Zahid starred in the second innings, taking 5/72 runs in 24.5 overs. Overall, he claimed nine wickets in the match. Shahnawaz Dahani and Mushtaq Ahmed picked up two wickets each, while Aamir Ali Taheem took one.

In the opening match of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, Karachi Blues and Multan played out a draw at the SBP Sports Complex here after Imran Rafiq (101) and Sharoon Siraj (100) struck unbeaten centuries in the second innings.

At the stumps of the fourth and final day of the fixture, Multan were 265/3, leading by 301 runs.

In another Group B match, FATA and Rawalpindi settled for a stalemate as the former could accumulate 149/4 in 51 overs while chasing a 305-run target on day four.

Mohammad Farooq played a pivotal role in preventing his side from defeat with a gutsy half-century, while Salman Khan Jnr (40) and Mohammad Wasim Khan (32) lent notable support.

Earlier in the day, Rawalpindi had declared their second innings on 260/8 after resuming from their overnight score of 178/3.

Sameen Gul was the standout bowler for FATA, taking four wickets in the second innings, which took his match tally to eight.

In the Group A fixture between Karachi Whites and Hyderabad, played at the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, the two teams shook hands after the latter acquired a 34-run second-innings lead on the final day.

At the stumps, Hyderabad were 63/3, with Rizwan Mehmood and Daniyal Hussain Rajpoot unbeaten on four and one respectively.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Whites got bowled out after scoring 666 in response to Hyderabad’s first-innings 637 and thus secured a 29-run lead.

Mohammad Usman played a monumental knock of 245 not out, studded with 27 fours and five sixes. He was supported by wicketkeeper batter Saad Baig, who scored 190 up the order.

For Hyderabad, Jawad Ali and Noman Ali took four wickets each.

Another Group A fixture between Faisalabad and Lahore Blues at the Multan Cricket Stadium, whose day three was washed out due to rain, eventually concluded in a draw as the latter could muster 286/5 in response to Faisalabad’s 469 all out.

Opening batter Mohammad Saleem remained the top-scorer for Lahore Blues with a brisk 97 off 108 deliveries, while Umar Siddiq contributed with an anchoring 55.

With only 23 overs of action possible at the Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur after the third day, getting completely washed out, the Group A fixture between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Quetta ended in a draw.

At the conclusion of the match, AJK had made 368/6 in response to Quetta’s 213 all out, courtesy of Hasnain Shamir’s century.

Shamir remained the top-scorer for AJK with 114, while Hasan Raza (87), Nadeem Khalil (62) and Umar Hayat (53) contributed with half-centuries.

For the unversed, the second round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy will commence on September 4 and will be played across four cities – Karachi, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur.