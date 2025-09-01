Manchester United agree deal with Antwerp for Senne Lammens

Club Brugge's Senne Lammens during the warm-up before the match against Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano in Madrid on October 12, 2022. — Reuters

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Belgian Pro League club Royal Antwerp to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens, British media reported on Monday.

According to reports, Lammens is set to join United on a five-year contract for £18.2m plus add-ons.

The Belgian youth international will undergo a medical before signing a contract.

The 23-year-old Belgian has all the potential to replace both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir as the club’s number one keeper following struggles from both current keepers during the current season.

Onana was miserable during the shock Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town, while Bayindir, who has started in the goal in all three encounters so far in the Premier League, made errors against Arsenal and Burnley.

United boss Amorim was asked about the mistakes in the goal following the 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday, to which he said that you can not blame goalkeepers for everything; everybody needs improvement.

"Everybody talks about the goalkeeper," the Portuguese coach said.

"I think it is hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment.

"The players are struggling a little bit with all the things around the club. That is normal. So it's not just the goalkeepers. I think everybody has to improve."

The Red Devils had also been linked with a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Martinez was also absent from Villa’s 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace on Sunday due to the links with United.

Lammens has kept the opposition scoreless 12 times in 60 appearances for Antwerp since his debut in November 2023.