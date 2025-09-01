Afghanistan, UAE to observe minute-long silence ahead of tri-series fixture

UAE's Muhammad Waseem (left) interacts with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan ahead of their T20I tri-series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 1, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: The national cricket teams of Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will observe a minute-long silence ahead of their T20I tri-series match in solidarity with the victims of a devastating earthquake that rocked parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to the reports, at least 800 people lost their lives, while 2500 got injured due to the earthquake of 6.0 magnitude in Afghanistan’s Kunar province alone.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), in a statement, expressed its ‘deepest sorrow’ over the casualties caused by the earthquake.

“The leadership of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, along with all the players and staff, express its deepest sorrow over the loss of lives and casualties caused by the severe earthquake in the eastern provinces, particularly in Kunar,” the ACB said in a statement.

“In this time of immense grief, we consider ourselves united with all our people.

“Unfortunately, the earthquake has caused many of our people lose their lives and many others get affected, which is truly a great calamity. The Board stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of Kunar and all the eastern provinces and extends heartfelt condolences and sympathies to them during this difficult time.”

Later, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), which is the host of the ongoing T20I tri-series, also extended its condolences and announced that its national men's cricket team will join Afghanistan in observing the minute-long silence ahead of their scheduled fixture.

“The Emirates Cricket Board joins the Afghanistan Cricket Board in offering sympathies and condolences to the victims of the tragic earthquake,” the ECB stated.

“The Emirates Cricket Board joins the Afghanistan Cricket Board in offering sympathies and condolences to the victims of the tragic earthquake,” it added.