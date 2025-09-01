UAE win toss, elect to bowl first against Afghanistan in tri-series clash

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (second from left) flips the coin as UAE's Muhammad Waseem (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their T20I tri-series match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 1, 2025. — Emirates Cricket Board

SHARJAH: Home side United Arab Emirates (UAE) have won the toss and opted to field first against Afghanistan in the third match of the T20I tri-series here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Squads

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan and Saghir Khan.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and UAE have come face-to-face 12 times in T20Is, with the former boasting a dominant record with nine victories, compared to the Gulf nation’s three.

Matches: 12

Afghanistan: 9

UAE: 3

Form Guide

Both Afghanistan and UAE enter the fixture with similar momentum, having suffered defeat in their respective campaign openers against Pakistan.



Afghanistan: L, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, W, W, W