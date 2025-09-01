WATCH: Sounders stun Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final marred by melee at whistle

Seattle Sounders players celebrate after winning Leagues Cup title at Lumen Field in Seattle on August 31, 2025. — X/@SoundersFC

Alex Roldan delivered a stellar performance, assisting twice and scoring on a penalty to lift Seattle Sounders over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 3-0 to clinch the 2025 Leagues Cup final on Sunday night.

The match was marred by a brawl following the final whistle, as players from both teams went out of control. Miami striker Luis Suarez was spotted spitting at a member of Seattle's staff postgame as the melee died down.

Miami keeper Oscar Ustari got involved to separate Suarez and the staffer.

مشاكل الله يعين pic.twitter.com/bPKU6ynamz — Messi World (@M10GOAT) September 1, 2025





Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said the melee has taken some of the attention away from the brilliant performance of the club.

"Unfortunately, that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders," Schmetzer said.

"Their players were frustrated and that led to some things happening on the field that shouldn't happen on the field.

"I'm going to shut that down, because that shouldn't be the story. The story of the game is not what happened after the game. I had a quiet moment with Messi on the field [after the game] and we talked and we tried to push it aside.

"That's the story."

Roldan was instrumental in the final for Seattle, setting up Osaze De Rosario's in the 26th minute for an opener to put them on the scoreboard, which won its second Concacaf honour.

Roldan then doubled the lead in the 84th minute on a penalty. With Paul Rothrock scoring the final and third goal of the final five minutes later.

It was Miami’s third attempt to secure a major trophy since Messi's induction into the team during the summer of the 2023 season and its second Leagues Cup trophy after winning the 2023 event.

The Herons are still guaranteed a Concacaf spot next year, but they will start in the first round unless they win the 2025 MLS Cup.