Jamie Overton to miss Ashes due to ‘indefinite break’ from red-ball cricket

England's Jamie Overton reacts during the third day of their fifth Test against India at The Oval in London on August 2, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: England’s bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton on Monday, announced taking an ‘indefinite break’ from red-ball cricket and will consequently miss the away Ashes against Australia, scheduled to commence on November 21.

Overton, who has played 99 first-class matches, could only feature in two Tests for England, with the second being the fifth and final clash of the five-match series against India in July-August, while his debut came in 2022 against New Zealand.

Despite being an infrequent part of England’s Test team, the 31-year-old was not all but certain to be a part of their squad for this year’s Ashes due to his ability to bowl at around 90mph.

However, in an interview with a British newspaper, Overton revealed his shock decision, stating he could no longer fully commit to all three formats, both physically and mentally.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket," Overton said.

"I feel very fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England. Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I've had in the game so far. It's where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

"However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally. Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can."