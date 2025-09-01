Jamie Overton to miss Ashes due to ‘indefinite break’ from red-ball cricket

Overton's last of the two Test appearances came against India in July this year

By Web Desk
September 01, 2025
England's Jamie Overton reacts during the third day of their fifth Test against India at The Oval in London on August 2, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: England’s bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton on Monday, announced taking an ‘indefinite break’ from red-ball cricket and will consequently miss the away Ashes against Australia, scheduled to commence on November 21.

Overton, who has played 99 first-class matches, could only feature in two Tests for England, with the second being the fifth and final clash of the five-match series against India in July-August, while his debut came in 2022 against New Zealand.

Despite being an infrequent part of England’s Test team, the 31-year-old was not all but certain to be a part of their squad for this year’s Ashes due to his ability to bowl at around 90mph.

However, in an interview with a British newspaper, Overton revealed his shock decision, stating he could no longer fully commit to all three formats, both physically and mentally.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket," Overton said.

"I feel very fortunate to have played 99 first-class matches, including two Test matches for England. Red-ball, first-class cricket has provided the foundation for my professional career and has been the gateway to every opportunity I've had in the game so far. It's where I learnt the game, and it fuelled the goals and ambitions that have driven me for so long.

"However, at this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally. Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can."

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From International