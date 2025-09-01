Djokovic, Alcaraz, Fritz make it to US Open quarterfinals

This collage of photos shows Novak Djokovic (left), Carlos Alcaraz (centre) and Taylor Fritz. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the round of 16 despite receiving medical attention at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to book a place in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

With the victory, Djokovic has extended his record of most 64 Grand Slam quarter-finals, while keeping alive his bid for a record 25th major title.

The quarterfinal match is coming at the cost of Serbian's daughter’s birthday, so his mind was clearly on family matters as he mentioned the sacrifice required at this stage of his career.

"Yeah, she was not very happy about it, me being absent from the birthday party. Don't remind me of that, please," Djokovic said, who became the oldest man to reach all four Grand Slam quarter-finals in a single season.

"I'll try to win if I'm here. At least I'm going to try to win and give her that kind of present.

"I'm going to send some nice presents, as well, nice surprises for her birthday party."

Meanwhile, Second seed Carlos Alcaraz also dominated the round of 16 showdown against France's Arthur Rinderknech, beating him 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4.

Alcaraz to face the Czech 20th seed Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals.

Furthermore, American Taylor Fritz knocked out the Czech Republic's 21st seed Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 and advanced to the quarter-finals of the US Open for the third consecutive year.

On the women’s side, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka outclassed unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 in the round of 16 of the US Open.