Liverpool agree British record fee for Newcastle's Alexander Isak

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on May 4, 2025. — Reuters

Liverpool have agreed a British record deal of £125m to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on a long-term contract, the BBC reported on Monday.

According to reports, the deal could be worth £130m with add-ons.

Liverpool offered a deal worth £110m plus add-ons earlier this month for the Sweden international, but the Magpies have declined the offer as they were in the hunt for a striker.

Following the signing of centre-forward Nick Woltemade, from VfB Stuttgart, Newcastle agreed on a deal.

Isak will reportedly undergo medical before Monday's transfer deadline at 7 p.m. BST.

Liverpool have already broken the club record for signing worth an initial £100m, with a further £16m in add-ons for Germany’s Florian Wirtz.

Isak has not featured in any of Newcastle's matches in the ongoing season so far, and was training on his own amid Liverpool links. He also missed Eddie Howe's side’s tour of the Far East.

The 25-year-old has also released a statement this month accusing Newcastle of breaking promises.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue," he wrote on Instagram stories.

"Change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Alexander Isak will be the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo, who moved from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115m in the summer of 2023.

The Sweden international, who moved from La Liga club Real Sociedad to Newcastle for £60m in 2022, scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last campaign.