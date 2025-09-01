Zahid Mahmood shines as Larkana beat Dera Murad Jamali in Hanif Trophy clash

Larkana Region’s Malhar Rasool poses for a picture during the Hanif Mohammad Trophy Grade-II match against Dera Murad Jamali at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, on September 1, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Larkana Region led by captain Zahid Mahmood’s brilliant bowling and centuries from Malhar Rasool, Sabit Ali and Mohsin Raza, defeated Dera Murad Jamali by a massive margin of 274 runs in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy Grade-II match played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi on Monday.

Chasing a daunting target of 475 runs set by Larkana Region, Dera Murad Jamali were bowled out for 201 runs in their second innings.

Dawood Khan was the top scorer in the second innings with 43 runs, showing some resistance. Captain Fahad Hussain scored 38 runs before getting out. Mohammad Shahid made 25, Aqib Junaid 16 and Akhtar Mohammad 13.

Abid Ali Bangalzai and Taimur Ali chipped in with 12 runs each but to no avail. Majid Ali scored eight, while Parvaiz Ahmed was out for five.

For Larkana, captain Zahid starred in the second innings, taking 5/72 runs in 24.5 overs. Overall, he claimed nine wickets in the match. Shahnawaz Dahani and Mushtaq Ahmed picked up two wickets each, while Aamir Ali Taheem took one.

Earlier, batting first, Larkana had posted 311 runs in their first innings. Sabit Ali struck a brilliant 115, while Mohsin Raza made 100. Ghulam Raza added 49 runs.

For Dera Murad Jamali, Mohammad Shahid and Abu Huraira took three wickets each, while Fahad Hussain and Nasir Khan claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Dera Murad Jamali’s batting collapsed as they were bowled out for 166 runs, trailing by 145. Taimur Ali resisted with a fighting 59.

In the first innings too, Zahid bowled superbly, taking 4/71 runs in 24 overs. Mushtaq Ahmed and Aamir Ali Taheem bagged two wickets each, while Shahzaib Aziz picked up one.

With a lead of 145, Larkana declared their second innings at 330/5, setting a target of 475 runs.

Malhar Rasool was the standout batter, scoring 119. First-innings centurion Sabit Ali added 66, while Ghulam Raza remained unbeaten on 53.

For Dera Murad Jamali, Mohammad Shahid took two wickets, while Fahad Hussain and Abu Huraira managed one each, but it was not enough to stop Larkana’s dominance.