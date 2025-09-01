ICC announces record prize money for women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Australian women cricketers celebrate their victory and pose with the trophy after winning the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 in Christchurch on April 3, 2022. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a record-breaking prize money pool of USD 13.88 million for the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

This sum is nearly four times the amount awarded at the previous edition of the tournament in 2022, which was staged in New Zealand and offered USD 3.5 million in total prize money.

Remarkably, the total prize fund for the women’s tournament now surpasses that of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, which had a total prize pool of USD 10 million.

The ICC has increased the prize money for every stage of the tournament. The winners of the 13th edition will receive USD 4.48 million, a substantial rise from the USD 1.32 million that Australia’s women’s team earned in 2022.

The runners-up will be awarded USD 2.24 million, up from USD 600,000, while the two losing semi-finalists will each receive USD 1.12 million, a four-fold increase from the previous tournament.

Teams finishing fifth and sixth will take home USD 700,000 each and those finishing seventh and eighth will earn USD 280,000. Each participating team is also guaranteed USD 250,000 and every group-stage victory will earn an additional USD 34,314.

"ICC chairman Jay Shah described the announcement as a defining milestone in the journey of women's cricket."

"This four-fold increase in prize money is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our clear commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple: women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally.”

ICC women world Cup 2025 schedule: