Bangladesh coach rules out team experiments ahead of Asia Cup

Bangladesh players in huddle during Champions Trophy match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on February 24, 2025. - ICC

SYLHET: Bangladesh cricket team’s assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin on Sunday confirmed that no experiments or squad changes will be made ahead of the Asia Cup.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second T20I against the Netherlands, Salahuddin emphasised the seriousness of international cricket.

"Look, at the end of the day, this is not really a place to experiment. This is international cricket. If it were a practice match, I might have had room to try things. But in international cricket, there's no space for experimentation. I have to make the decisions required to win, and that's exactly what I will try to do," he said.

However, Salahuddin ruled that out, focusing instead on consolidating the team.

"In our profession, there's really no room for being satisfied. We can never be fully satisfied because you have to improve every single day," he added.

He also highlighted the importance of continuous improvement.

"International cricket is very tough. Every moment brings new challenges, whether in how you play, how you think, or the situations you face. So there's nothing here to feel satisfied about," Salahuddin said.

The assistant coach credited the extended preparation period before the series as a rare advantage.

"Since we had a longer preparation period this time, it gave us a proper opportunity to focus on all aspects, fitness, fielding, batting," he noted.

"Normally, during international matches, there isn’t much of a gap, so players don’t really get the chance to develop their personal skills. This time, we had that opportunity, which is a positive for us," he added.

Salahuddin also praised players’ mental and technical growth.

"At the end of the day, what matters is how the players develop into bigger cricketers. Even if we fill the dressing room with coaching staff, it doesn't guarantee results.

"What truly matters is how the players perform, improve, and think. And I see a lot of change in that area. In the future, Insha'Allah, there will be even more," he remarked.

He was particularly impressed with Saif Hassan’s return to international cricket after a two-year gap.

"I've asked you before, don’t elevate someone too quickly, and don’t drop them too quickly either. When a player performs well and makes a comeback, it shows a strong mentality.

"He had the tag of being primarily a Test player and was thought perhaps not suited for white-ball cricket, but he overcame that and demonstrated his character, not everyone can do that," Salahuddin noted.

"International cricket is tough, and failing in the first six or seven matches is normal. Mentally bouncing back from that is difficult. The fact that he managed it shows his character.

"He made a personal effort to improve, which is why he is developing well. I hope he can continue to show the character he displayed in yesterday's match because this is very tough cricket. Success isn’t guaranteed; it depends on how consistently you maintain it over time," he concluded.

For the unversed, Bangladesh, placed in Group B, will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Hong Kong on September 11 before taking on Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on September 13 and 16, respectively.