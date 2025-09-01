Rohit Sharma clears BCCI’s Bronco test ahead of Australia tour: reports

An undated picture of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma. — Instagram/Rohit Sharma

BENGALURU: India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma has passed the BCCI’s newly introduced fitness assessment, the Bronco Test, with an impressive performance, Indian media reported on Monday.

According to a report, the 38-year-old underwent the assessment at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The fitness evaluation, introduced by the BCCI earlier this month, also included the traditional Yo-Yo test.

Reports indicate that all players who participated in the tests on August 30 and 31 successfully cleared them.

Observers were particularly impressed with Rohit’s physical conditioning and overall performance in the fitness test, while pacer Prasidh Krishna also earned praise for posting high numbers in the assessment.

The Bronco Test, originally used to assess rugby players’ fitness, requires players to complete shuttle runs of 20 meters, 40 meters, and 60 meters continuously, completing five sets without a break.

The BCCI has now adopted the test to help Indian cricketers improve and evaluate their fitness levels.

Rohit is expected to feature in India’s upcoming ODI series in Australia on October 19, 23 and 25.

The veteran batter has already retired from T20Is and Tests. He stepped away from the shortest format after leading India to the T20 World Cup title in June 2024 and announced his retirement from Test cricket this year in May.

Sharma made the decision, minutes after the reports of him being sacked from Test captaincy circulated, which had further claimed that the top-order batter was likely to retain his place in the side for their tour of England next month.

Sharma represented India in Tests, accumulating 4301 runs at an average of 40.57 with the help of 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

He also led India to the World Test Championship (WTC) final, but a gruelling defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia last year had put his Test future in doubt as he also struggled with the bat in the five-match series, managing just 31 runs in five innings.