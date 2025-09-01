Seifert’s century powers Kings past Imad Wasim’s Falcons in CPL encounter

Saint Lucia Kings opener Tim Seifert (left) and Johnson Charles walk onto the pitch during a match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at Gros Islet on August 31, 2025. — X/@ESPNcricinfo

GROS ISLET: Opener Tim Seifert’s brilliant century powered the Saint Lucia Kings to a six-wicket victory over Imad Wasim’s Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match played here at Gros Islet on Sunday.

Kings captain Imad Wasim won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that initially paid dividends. The Falcons managed a competitive total of 204/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan starred for Antigua and Barbuda, smashing 61 off just 26 balls, including five sixes and five fours.

Opener Amir Jangoo contributed 56 off 43 balls with two sixes and six fours, while Fabian Allen made a quickfire 38 off 17 balls. Jewel Andrew and Odean Smith added 25 and 11 respectively, while Karima Gore fell for a golden duck.

For Kings, Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/30 runs in his four-over spell. Delano Potgieter claimed one wicket.

Chasing 205, Kings cruised to victory, reaching the target in 17.5 overs for the loss of four wickets.

Seifert was the star of the chase, scoring an unbeaten 125 off 53 balls, including nine sixes and ten fours, earning him the player of the match award.

Tim David also played a key supporting role, scoring 23 off 16 balls with two sixes and a four, while Akim Auguste contributed 19 off 15 balls. Johnson Charles and Roston Chase added 17 and 11 runs respectively.

The Falcons’ bowling attack offered little resistance, with Salman Irshad, Usama Mir, Odean Smith and Jaden Seales taking a wicket each. Despite Shakib Al Hasan’s heroics, the Falcons could not defend their total.