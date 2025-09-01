Oval Invincibles stun Trent Rockets to clinch third straight The Hundred title

Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings celebrates with the trophy after defeating Trent Rockets in the final of The Hundred at Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 31, 2025. — ECB

LONDON: The Oval Invincibles secured their third consecutive The Hundred title after defeating the Trent Rockets by 26 runs in a thrilling final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that proved correct. The Invincibles’ team managed to score 168/5 wickets in the allotted 100 balls.

Opener Will Jacks played a spectacular innings, scoring 72 runs off 41 balls, including two sixes and seven fours.

Jordan Cox scored 40 runs off 28 balls with the help of one six and four fours. Tawanda Muyeye and Sam Curran contributed 15 runs each, while Donovan Ferreira made 12 runs.

For Trent Rockets, Marcus Stoinis was the standout bowler, taking 2/40 runs in 20 balls. Dillon Pennington and Rehan Ahmed took one wicket each.

In response, chasing a target of 169, Trent Rockets fell short and were restricted to 142/8 in 100 balls.

Stoinis was the top scorer for the Rockets, making 64 runs off 38 balls with five sixes and four fours, but it wasn’t enough.

Additionally, opener Tom Banton scored 23 runs off 21 balls with four fours, which also went in vain. Captain David Willey and Ross Whiteley made 14 runs each.

Opener Joe Root managed only 10 runs. Four Rockets players failed to reach double figures.

Nathan Sowter was the most impressive bowler for the Invincibles, taking 3/25 runs in 20 balls and was named the player of the match.

Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran and Adam Zampa took one wicket each, contributing to the team’s victory.

Jordan Cox, who scored a total of 367 runs in the tournament, was named the tournament’s best player.