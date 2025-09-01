Guardiola says momentum shift caused Manchester City’s loss at Brighton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match against - Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

BRIGHTON: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said a momentum shift caused a second-half collapse to his side in a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

City was put ahead by Erling Haaland in the 34th minute on his 100th Premier League appearance; however, the hosts made a comeback in the 67th minute through James Milner's penalty.

As Brighton's intensity increased, City panicked and conceded another goal in the 89th minute when Brajan Gruda scored.

City boss Guardiola said we conceded a goal in the second half, and the momentum shifted from us, which cost them the match.

"We concede the goal and after that, it (the momentum) shifted," Guardiola said.

"Until then it was really, really good, we had chances and the team looked aggressive and dynamic.

"We made a good hour and then after the last half an hour, we were not good. We forgot to pass the ball, just played long balls and we were not good enough. It is what it is."

Pep Guardiola was happy for midfielder Rodri, who played for the full 90 minutes after returning from rehabilitation, but admitted that the changes he had made to his squad last season and this year have not paid off yet.

"We have a really good squad and of course we changed many things from the past to now, which is normal," the Spaniard said.

"We need the new players to adapt and we need the older ones to help them to cope.

"Rodri played a really good performance and he is a top character. I’m happy he played 90 minutes."

City are struggling as this was their second defeat in a row; their previous loss was against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City will next face local rivals Manchester United at home after the international break and then travel to Arsenal.