McLaren’s Piastri clinches Dutch GP as Norris retires

McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort on August 31, 2025. — Reuters

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri clinched the Dutch Grand Prix, extending his championship lead as his teammate Lando Norris retired from second place due to an oil leak on Sunday at Zandvoort.

Norris’ car stopped at the side of the track following a suspected oil leak with seven laps to go. At the time, they were running 1-2.

The safety car was deployed three times during the race before Norris, as the first two incidents occurred after Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc crashed their cars, forcing them to exit the race early.

Piastri, who won from pole position, led all 72 laps despite pressure from McLaren teammate Norris until his retirement.

Oscar Piastri said that he felt bad for Norris but also said that he was in full control during all laps.

"I controlled the race when I needed to and obviously incredibly unfortunate for Lando at the end, but I felt like I was in control of that one and just used the pace when I needed to," Piastri said.

"It was a bit of a different race to 12 months ago so very happy with all the work we've done to try and improve around here. Very satisfied to come out on top."

With the win, Piastri extended his lead to 34, earning 25 points.

Hamilton of Ferrari crashed into the wall as light rain started to fall on Lap 23. While his teammate Leclerc found trouble at Lap 53 when Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes nipped his left rear tire.

Norris' finishing time was 1:38:29.849, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking second and rookie Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls taking third position at the podium. George Russell of Mercedes was fourth.