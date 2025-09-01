Imam’s century in vain as Hampshire storm into One-Day Cup final

Imam-ul-Haq of Yorkshire celebrates his half century during the Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup Semi-Final match between Yorkshire and Hampshire at North Marine Road Ground on August 31, 2025 in Scarborough, England. - ECB

SCARBOROUGH: Hampshire defeated Yorkshire by 18 runs in a rain-affected second semi-final of the One-Day Cup at the North Marine Road Ground on Sunday to book their place in the final.

Batting first, Hampshire posted 304-6 in 50 overs, powered by Liam Dawson’s scintillating 142 off 116 balls, laced with 13 fours and seven sixes.

Scott Currie added an unbeaten 61 off 40 deliveries, while opener Ali Orr chipped in with 28 from 32 balls. Ben Mayes made 37, while Fletcha Middleton and wicketkeeper Ben Brown scored 17 and 12 respectively.

For Yorkshire, Matthew Revis registered figures of 3-73 in his 10 overs, while George Hill claimed two wickets and Benjamin Cliff picked up one.

Rain interruptions revised Yorkshire’s target to 254 runs in 41 overs.

Despite a valiant effort, they managed only 235-8, falling short by 18 runs. Imam-ul-Haq stood tall with his fourth century of the tournament, scoring a brilliant 105 off 97 deliveries, including 15 boundaries.

William Luxton contributed 30 runs, Harry Duke added 19, and George Hill managed 16, but Yorkshire’s batting unit failed to provide substantial support to Imam.

For Hampshire, Dawson, Currie, and Eddie Jack claimed two wickets each, while Brad Wheal added one to his tally.

Notably, Imam-ul-Haq is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 688 runs in eight matches at an average of 98.28 and a strike rate of 97.45, including three fifties and four centuries.

Hampshire will now face Worcestershire in the final at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on September 20.